An 85-year-old victim was left shaken after they disturbed a suspect who had allegedly smashed a kitchen window and searched several cupboards before making off from the scene on Sunday, April 10.
Officers from Peterlee CID launched an investigation into the incident and on Thursday, April 14, they arrested and charged Tyler Ophield, of Glebe Avenue in Peterlee, with burglary.
Ophield, aged 19, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 20) to answer the charge against him, where he pleaded not guilty.
Following his appearance in front of magistrates, he was released on bail with conditions including a daily electronic curfew from 1pm to 9am.
It is reported that the teenager will next appear at Durham Court Crown on Friday, May 13.