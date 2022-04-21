Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 85-year-old victim was left shaken after they disturbed a suspect who had allegedly smashed a kitchen window and searched several cupboards before making off from the scene on Sunday, April 10.

Officers from Peterlee CID launched an investigation into the incident and on Thursday, April 14, they arrested and charged Tyler Ophield, of Glebe Avenue in Peterlee, with burglary.

A 19-year-old man will stand trial at Durham Crown Court after being charged with burgling a pensioner's home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ophield, aged 19, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 20) to answer the charge against him, where he pleaded not guilty.