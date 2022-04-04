Man reported to be carrying a knife in city centre pub and wearing a knife proof vest is tasered after resisting arrest
A man seen carrying a suspected knife in a city centre pub had to be tasered after he resisted arrest.
During the search of the man, a lock knife was reported to have been discovered and he was also found to be wearing a stab proof vest.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “At around 7.45pm on Saturday (April 2), the force control room were contacted by staff from a pub on Saddler Street, Durham, who had been made aware by a customer that they had seen a man inside carrying a knife.
“The call dispatcher sent officers into the city while CCTV continued to monitor the man seen leaving the pub and heading towards the Market Place.
“When officers arrived, they quickly identified the man who was standing in the square and detained him for the purpose of a search.
“The man resisted arrest causing officers to deploy a taser.”
Read More
The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and obstructing police.
He has since been charged with both offences and bailed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates court on May 9.