Barry Hopkins, 65, has not been seen for nearly two weeks after leaving his Shotton Colliery home at around 8.30am on Tuesday, March 22.

He was last seen on CCTV walking in the direction of Peterlee at 10.10am on the same day.

Officers from Durham Constabulary say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’.

Have you seen 65-year-old Barry Hopkins?

A statement posted on social media by Peterlee’s policing team said: “Mr Hopkins’ mobile phone was found by a member of public in Cotswold Place, Peterlee, but enquiries have so far not been able to shed any light on his whereabouts and officers are becoming increasingly concerned.”

Barry is described as white, of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue bomber style jacket, black trousers, a blue baseball cap and a face mask.

Anyone who has seen Barry or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 101.

