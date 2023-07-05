Man pleads guilty to sending malicious messages to Sunderland MP Julie Elliott

Shaun Stuart, of Maple Terrace, Burnopfield, an email to the politician accusing her of being a “parasite” and making unfounded accusations about other members of her family On Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The email was picked up by Ms Elliott’s office manager.

Stuart, 34, was accused of conveying information which he knew to be false.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to sending a communication article conveying false information under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 when appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates on Wednesday, July 5,

Messages were read out in court which told the MP she was a “disgrace just like all the other money grabbing *****”.

Stuart added that MPs were “vile creatures” adding “PS termination is the only way forward.”