Man pleads guilty to sending malicious messages to Sunderland MP Julie Elliott

A man who emailed Sunderland MP Julie Elliott stating ‘termination is the only way forward’ has pleaded guilty to sending malicious messages.
By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read

Shaun Stuart, of Maple Terrace, Burnopfield, an email to the politician accusing her of being a “parasite” and making unfounded accusations about other members of her family On Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The email was picked up by Ms Elliott’s office manager.

Stuart, 34, was accused of conveying information which he knew to be false.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
He pleaded guilty to sending a communication article conveying false information under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 when appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates on Wednesday, July 5,

Messages were read out in court which told the MP she was a “disgrace just like all the other money grabbing *****”.

Stuart added that MPs were “vile creatures” adding “PS termination is the only way forward.”

The case was adjourned to a later date and sentencing will take place after a pre-sentencing report.