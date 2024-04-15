Man left with 'serious injuries' after suspected assault on Durham Road in Sunderland

Enquiries are ongoing
By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
The incident took place in the Durham Road area on Saturday morning.The incident took place in the Durham Road area on Saturday morning.


A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault in Sunderland on Saturday morning.

The Echo understands incident took place on Durham Road, somewhere near the Esso service station/Morrison's Daily. Police officers made door-to-door enquiries with nearby residents.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8am on Saturday (April 13), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Durham Road, in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries believed to be the result of a suspected assault.

“He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the Report page of our website or call 101, quoting log reference number NP-20240413-0273.”

