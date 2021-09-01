Now detectives have appealed for help tracing a car in which the alleged assailant left the scene.

An investigation has been launched after an incident on the Hylton Riverside Retail Park in Sunderland at 8.05am yesterday, Tuesday, August 31.

It was reported that, following a disagreement in the street, the offender punched another male in the face outside Greggs.

The car had a broken rear window

The victim suffered a suspected fractured skull in the attack and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The man’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

After throwing a single punch and knocking the victim to the ground, the suspected offender then made off in a blue Audi A3 vehicle, police said.

Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have since arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Have you seen this car?

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Mcguigan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a violent incident that has left a man in his 20s fighting for his life.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding this assault, which we believe followed a verbal altercation in the street between the offender and victim.

“We are currently interviewing one man in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle involved – which we believe to be a blue Audi A3.

The car travelled on the A1231 Wessington Way towards Castletown

“The car had a broken rear window and travelled from the retail park on the A1231 Wessington Way towards the Castletown area immediately after.

“From our enquiries, we understand a number of people were in the area and will have witnessed the assault outside Greggs and I am today appealing for those individuals to come forward with any information they have.

“I am also asking for anybody who believes they saw a vehicle matching that description in the area, or believes they know where that car is now, to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210831-0159.