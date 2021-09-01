Detectives from Northumbria Police’s Southern burglary team have released a series of CCTV images showing people who were seen in the area of reported burglaries that remain under investigation.

Officers are asking the public to come forward if they recognise any of the faces as those pictured could have information that could assist their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Chris Raper-Smith, who spearheads the Southern Burglary team, said: “Every day we come into work looking to bring swift and effective justice against the minority of people who cause misery in our communities.

Do you recognise these men? Northumbria Police have released the images of six people they want to trace as they investigate home raids in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“As a team, we have had some fantastic results already this year but we will not be complacent.

"Burglary remains a key priority and we are committed to putting offenders behind bars.

“In order to do so, we always rely on the support of the public – and today I’m asking for your help as we look to identify these six men who were all seen in the area at the time of undetected break-ins this year.

“These people pictured could have valuable information that can help bring effective justice against perpetrators.

(Left) Police want to sepak to the man in connection with a break-in at an address on Ettrick Grove, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 082639H/21. (Right) Police want to sepak to the man in connection with an attempted burglary at a home on Townsend Road, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 055853J/2/

"Please have a close look – do you recognise anybody?

“Equally, if you are pictured, we are really keen to speak to you.

"Please visit your nearest police station and help us with our outstanding enquiries.”

Police want to speak to the men pictured in connection with the corresponding ongoing investigations:

(Left) Police want to speak to the man in connection with a burglary at the Echo 24 Building, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 076955G/21. (Right) Police want to speka to the man in connection with an attempted burglary at an address on Baldersdale Garden, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 73373W/21.

:: Break-in at an address on Ettrick Grove, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 082639H/21.

:: Attempted burglary at a home on Townsend Road, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 055853J/21.

:: Burglary at the Echo 24 Building, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 076955G/21.

:: Attempted burglary at an address on Baldersdale Garden, Sunderland. Please mention crime number 73373W/21.

(Left) Police want to speak to the man in connection with an attempted break-in at an address on Boldon Lane, South Shields. Please mention crime number 089852U/21. (Right) Police want to speak to the man in connection with a shed burglary at an address on Beverley Court, Jarrow. Please mention crime number 072904W/21.

:: Attempted break-in at an address on Boldon Lane, South Shields. Please mention crime number 089852U/21.

:: Shed burglary at an address on Beverley Court, Jarrow. Please mention crime number 072904W/21

Northumbria Police’s Southern burglary team are tasked with reviewing every break-in across Sunderland and South Tyneside, identifying suspects, monitoring crime trends and helping ensure the area remains a safe place to live and work.

Over the last six months, the team have seen burglary rates drop by 15% in the region compared to the same period in 2020.

That figure follows positive work from the team which has recently seen a number of serial offenders convicted and put behind bars, as well as continued crime prevention work with partners and the community.

Det Sgt Raper-Smith added: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime, but by working together, we can help tackle this kind of criminality and help families continue to feel safe and secure in their homes.”

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting the associated crime number above.