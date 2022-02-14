Man issued with poaching warning letter after 'suspicious incident' was reported to police near farmland
Police have issued a poaching warning letter to a man after officers were alerted to a 'suspicious incident' near to farmland.
Seaham and Easington Police received a report of a 'suspicious incident’ on February 8 near farmland in Easington.
Following the incident a ‘Poaching Warning’ letter has now been issued to a man by officers.
The Force is now warning those suspected of poaching will have ‘any vehicle, dog or equipment’ seized and those caught will be prosecuted.
A Seaham and Easington Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 8th February a suspicious incident was reported to Police near to farmland in Easington.
"Following this a Poaching Warning letter has been issued to a male.
“If you are caught or suspected of poaching or animal cruelty, we have the power to seize any vehicle, dog, equipment or any other item we believe may be evidence of an offence and you will be prosecuted.”