Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after allegedly breaking into Sunderland address
Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man after receiving a report of a burglary at an address in Sunderland.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:56 am
Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Elmwood Street in Sunderland at around 3pm on Saturday, February 12.
Following the incident a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains under investigation.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”