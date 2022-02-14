Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after allegedly breaking into Sunderland address

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man after receiving a report of a burglary at an address in Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:56 am

Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Elmwood Street in Sunderland at around 3pm on Saturday, February 12.

Following the incident a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains under investigation.

Officers were called to Elmwood Street on Saturday afternoon.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

