Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after allegedly breaking into Sunderland address

Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Elmwood Street in Sunderland at around 3pm on Saturday, February 12.

Following the incident a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

