UPDATE: Man appears in court following alleged attempted Post Office robbery in Sunderland's Chester Road
A man accused of attempting to rob a Sunderland Post Office while armed with a knife has appeared in court.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:37 am
Syed Ahmed, 29, is alleged to have targeted the Chester Road outlet at 8.30am on Tuesday, February 8, making off with no cash.
Ahmed, of Ranson Street, near Sunderland University, did not enter pleas to charges of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 11, District Judge Paul Currer remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, March 11.