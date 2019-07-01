Man found with 'life-threatening' injuries in the street after suspected assault remains in critical condition
A man remains in a critical but stable condition after he was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries in a Sunderland street.
Seven people were arrested at the weekend in connection with the suspected assault after the man was found unconscious at around 8.55am on Saturday, June 29, on Tel EL Kebir Road in Hendon.
Emergency services attended and the 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Northumbria Police has now confirmed they are treating the incident as a suspected assault.
Inquiries to establish how the man came to be injured are ongoing and officers have issued an appeal asking anyone with information to come forward.
Four women, aged 43, 44, 25 and 23, and three men, aged 37, 27 and 24, were arrested by police in connection with the incident.
The 23-year-old woman and two men aged, 27 and 24, have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
The 44-year-old woman has been released on police bail.
And the two women, aged 25 and 43, and a 37-year-old man have been released with no further action to be taken.
The air ambulance was called to Hendon after the man was found unconscious by a member of the public.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Anyone with information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously on Tel EL Kebir Road, should call police on 101 quoting log 312 29/06/19.”