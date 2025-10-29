Man found with drugs at Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland

A Sunderland man was caught with drugs after his abusive language at Sunderland’s central bus interchange led to police frisking him, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Nichol, 39, was heard swearing in relation to staff of the Tyne and Wear Metro rail network, whose train line passes through the city.

Interchange employees initially ignored Nichol, of Ashdown Road, Farringdon, but contacted police when his poor behaviour persisted on Monday, October 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was searched at the scene and two foil wraps of cocaine and a small quantity of prescription-only anxiety drug pregabalin was found on him.

Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The defendant was at Park Lane interchange when staff heard him swearing.

“His behaviour was ignored but continued, and he was shouting and swearing.

“He then became apologetic but then continued with his behaviour, and police were contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant was searched and found to be in possession of drugs, a small quantity.

“He was last before the courts in January this year, when he received a custodial sentence.”

Nichol pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to possess controlled class A drug cocaine and possession of class C drug pregabalin.

He also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Ford, defending, said: “It’s guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.

“He immediately realised that he had spoken out of turn but by then the die had been cast and it was too late.

“The police had been called and the drugs were found on him.

“He was in custody in January, and he seems to have turned things around with the help of his partner, who is in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My submission is that a conditional discharge is appropriate for these matters, it keeps him on trust.

“If it’s right what he tells me, that things are going well, we’ll hopefully not see him back again.”

Magistrates fined Nichol £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge for attempting to possess controlled class A drug cocaine.

They issued no separate penalty for the other offences and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.