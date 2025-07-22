Man faces attempted murder trial following double stabbing in Sunderland

A man who was charged with attempted murder after a double stabbing faces trial later this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were taken to hospital after being found seriously injured when police responded to a disturbance at a property on Roker Avenue, Sunderland, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court. | National World

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, July 22) where he was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

A trial has been listed to start on December 1 and Ahmed, who had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I am adjourning your case for trial. The trial is now listed on December 1 this year."

Judge Sloan said there will be further hearings in advance of the trial.