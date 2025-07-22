Man faces attempted murder trial following double stabbing in Sunderland
Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were taken to hospital after being found seriously injured when police responded to a disturbance at a property on Roker Avenue, Sunderland, last month.
Adam Ahmed, 29, of Roker Avenue, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and threatening with a knife in a private place.
He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, July 22) where he was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.
A trial has been listed to start on December 1 and Ahmed, who had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, was remanded in custody in the meantime.
Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I am adjourning your case for trial. The trial is now listed on December 1 this year."
Judge Sloan said there will be further hearings in advance of the trial.