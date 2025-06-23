Suspect charged with attempted murder after knife incident in Sunderland

A suspect has been charged with the attempted murder of two men in Sunderland.

Shortly after 4.40pm on Saturday, police responded to a disturbance inside an address in the Roker Avenue area.

Two men - one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s – were found to have both sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

Both have been taken to hospital where they remain in stable conditions.

Northumbria Police swiftly launched an investigation and a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the report.

The man – Adam Ahmed, 29, of Roker Avenue – has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and threatening with a knife in a private place.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Detective Sergeant Julia Williams, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious incident which resulted in two men sustaining serious injuries.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

“We have continued to treat this is an isolated incident between the individuals who are believed to be known to each other.

“There has been no wider risk to the public but we have continued to carry out patrols in the Roker Avenue area to offer reassurance to residents who may have any concerns.”

Det Sgt Williams added: “We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened, and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or footage should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250621-0907.

Members of the public can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.