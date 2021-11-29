Man dies after being found with head injury in Sunderland street
A man found injured in a Sunderland street at the weekend has died.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to reports of an injured man in Penwood Road, Pennywell on Saturday morning.
A cordon was in place around the scene.
The man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital where his condition was described as ‘critical’.
A police spokesman confirmed this morning that the man had since died: “Shortly before 9am on Saturday, November 27, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male in the Penwood Road area of Sunderland,” he said.
“Emergency services attended and found the male, who had sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
“Sadly the man has since died."
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances: “There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner,” said the spokesman.