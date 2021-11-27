Injured man in 'critical condition' as emergency services called out to Sunderland street
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the aid of an injured man in Sunderland.
A spokesman for the force confirmed to the Echo on Saturday, November 27 that a man remains in a critical condition in hospital and that inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to Penwood Road, Pennywell, to reports of an injured male at around 9am on Saturday.
No further details are known at this time. A cordon remains in place in the street as of around 11am on Saturday.
A police statement said: “Police were called to a report of an injured male. The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.
"Inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
The North East Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment by the Echo.
More follows.