Injured man in 'critical condition' as emergency services called out to Sunderland street

A spokesman for the force confirmed to the Echo on Saturday, November 27 that a man remains in a critical condition in hospital and that inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to Penwood Road, Pennywell, to reports of an injured male at around 9am on Saturday.

No further details are known at this time. A cordon remains in place in the street as of around 11am on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon in Penwood Road, Pennywell, on Saturday, November 27.

A police statement said: “Police were called to a report of an injured male. The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"Inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The North East Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment by the Echo.

More follows.

A police cordon remains in place in the Pennywell street on Saturday.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.