The victim has been named as 40-year-old Allen Adeyemi Tejan.

The man who died after an alleged assault in the Millfield area of Sunderland has been named, with a suspect due to appear in court charged with murder.

Allen Adeyemi Tejan, 40, suffered serious head injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument, police said.

He was found after Northumbria Police were called to Lily Street, in Millfield, following a report of a serious assault at around 8.40am on Wednesday, April 24.

He was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Thursday, April 26.

An investigation was launched and Adrian Wright, 53, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been charged with Allen’s murder and is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Friday, April 26).

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “The last 48 hours have been incredibly difficult for Allen’s family and we will continue to offer them any support they need, as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve looked to build a clearer picture as to the full circumstances surrounding the incident that unfolded, which resulted in Allen’s death.

“The investigative team have carried out a range of enquiries over the last two days, and I would like to thank all those officers involved, as well as the general public who’ve supported our enquiries.

Investigations have continued at Lily Street.

“With a suspect now due to appear in court charged with Allen’s murder, I would again ask that everyone refrains from any speculation – whether that is on social media or out in the community – that could adversely impact the live proceedings.

“Anyone who witnessed the suspected assault, or who knows any information that may assist our investigation, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”