Officers received reports of a vehicle ramming Amara’s Golden Glow premises, on Horden’s Fifth Street, at around 7.55pm on Sunday, January 8.

Peterlee Police have now said in a statement on Tuesday: "A further vehicle was seen to arrive moments later, after which witnesses reported hearing a firearm being discharged.

“Although significant damage was caused to the property, officers are not aware of any injuries.

Police received reports of a vehicle ramming Amara’s Golden Glow in Horden's Fifth Street on Sunday evening (January 8). /Photo:Google Maps

“A man was arrested on Friday afternoon (January 13) on suspicion of attempted murder.

“James Stephenson, of Leazes Rise, Peterlee, was charged on Sunday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

“The 31-year-old appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 16) and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court next month.”