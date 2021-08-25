Man charged after car crashes into wall in Houghton leaving two women in hospital with serious injuries

Officers were called to reports that a Renault Megane had collided with a wall on Dairy Lane in Houghton-le-Spring at around 2.20am on Monday, August 23.

The male driver and two female passengers, aged 51 and 52, were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the collision – with the two women remaining in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Dairy Lane in Houghton after a car collided with a wall.

Upon being released from hospital, officers arrested the 25-year-old who has since been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for police.

Bradley Webb, of Queen Street in Hetton, is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, August 25).

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is a matter of course in incidents of this nature and they continue to conduct their own investigation into the collision.

Police closed the road to traffic in the aftermath of the incident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist officers, to get in touch.

You can contact Northumbria Police through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or on 101 quoting reference NP-20210823-0097.

Members of the public can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

