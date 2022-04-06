Man charged after alleged racist incident during Newcastle vs Tottenham match

Northumbria Police said an investigation has been ongoing since the incident which occurred during the Magpies’ Premier League fixture with Tottenham at St James’ Park on October 17, 2021.

The force said it was alleged that a home fan made a racist gesture in the direction of the travelling Tottenham supporters. The incident was subsequently reported to police.

Northumbria Police said officers have since been working with Newcastle United in a bid to identify anyone involved in the alleged incident.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Police said Shay Asher, 24, of Gibside View, Winlaton, has now been charged with racial/religious intentional harassment. He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on April 27, 2022.

Northumbria Police issued a public appeal for information to the public shortly after the reports as officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a Force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities.

“Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation.”