Man banned from roads after smoking cannabis then driving to shop

(pic by PA) | PA

A former university student who smoked a cannabis joint then drove was caught over the limit after taking a friend to a shop in Sunderland, a court heard.

Josbin James, 22, was followed in his Skoda Kamiq motor by police to a retail outlet in Hendon Road, Hendon, at 10.45am on Sunday, March 30.

Officers smelled cannabis after his pal left his passenger side door open when he got out to go into the outlet, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

Suspicion fell on James, of Houghton Street, Millfield, and he gave a positive roadside drug swipe for the illegal substance, leading to his arrest.

James later admitted he had smoked a cannabis joint some hours before but insisted he was not a regular drug user and had felt fine to drive.

Police also pulled him up about his front nearside wheel which was new but had ply or cord illegally exposed.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a drug drive charge, leading to a 12-month roads’ ban.

Mrs Begum said: “An officer was on duty in an unmarked vehicle. He stopped the defendant’s vehicle outside a shop and spoke to him.

“The passenger left the vehicle and went into the shop, leaving his door open. The officer spoke to the driver and could smell cannabis.

“The driver said that was the passenger who had been smoking cannabis. He was subjected to the roadside drug swipe.

“It was positive for cannabis, and he was cautioned and arrested and taken into custody, where a blood sample was taken.

“There were no other drugs found in his system. He is someone of previous good character.”

James gave a reading in blood for cannabis derivative THC of 9.8mc. The legal limit is 2mc.

He also pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle with a tyre with ply or cord exposed.

Nicholas Kell, defending, said James had been studying pharmacy at university but had had to quit his course following the death of his father.

Mr Kell added: “On the day of this incident, he had smoked one joint several hours before. He felt fit to drive.”

Magistrates also fined James £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.