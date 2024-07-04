Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent Sunderland man who sparked a barrage of 999 calls to police by attacking his girlfriend in a city centre fast food outlet could be jailed.

Martin Thubron, 34, grabbed and pushed her in a Subway branch and struggled with police when they arrived in Fawcett Street to arrest him.

Thubron, of Keely Avenue, Downhill, turned up to court in South Tyneside to deny three charges – including two assaults against the woman.

But he later changed his pleas to guilty after his case was stood down by magistrates who suggested he may first wish to take free legal advice from the court’s duty solicitor.

They then adjourned the case and ordered an all-options report, opening the way for Thubron to potentially be jailed when he is later sentenced.

Prosecutor Brian Payne said the attack happened at about 10.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

Mr Payne added: “Members of the public contacted police because they were concerned about an argument.

“The first contact was from a Subway employee because of an argument within the store. Some other reports came into the police.

“The whole tenor of the case is extended around an argument between this gentleman and his girlfriend.

“From footage, he is seen to grab hold of her, and he pulls her and pushes a door against her.

“Further footage shows her being pushed quite forcefully by him in Fawcett Street.

“Police found him and there was a struggle whilst they were dealing with him, that’s the resist.

“The two other charges reflect the way the argument progresses. It’s a domestic violence matter.

“What is to his benefit is that he has one previous conviction for an unrelated matter, for amphetamine possession.”

Thubron pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one of obstructing police.

Syed Ahmed, defending, told magistrates they would likely benefit from a pre-sentence report into Thubron’s offending.