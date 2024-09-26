Man arrested for reportedly 'obstructing a railway' and causing hours of travel chaos in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after reportedly venturing onto a railway line in Sunderland and causing Metro services to be delayed for around five hours.

At around 5pm yesterday afternoon (September 25) Nexus put out a statement on social media stating that “trains are currently at a stand in the Park Lane area at present due to a British Transport Police incident”.

It wasn’t until nearly 10pm last night that Nexus were able to confirm that “services between Pelaw and South Hylton have now resumed”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been arrested after the Metro service between South Hylton and Pelaw had to be suspended.A man has been arrested after the Metro service between South Hylton and Pelaw had to be suspended.
A man has been arrested after the Metro service between South Hylton and Pelaw had to be suspended. | LDRS

A British Transport Police spokesperson has now responded to the situation and said: “We were called to an area of line close to Park Lane Metro station, Sunderland, at 4.45pm on Wednesday, 26 September following reports of a person on the tracks.

“Officers attended and a person was located and arrested for obstructing the railway.”

Related topics:British Transport PoliceSunderland