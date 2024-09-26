Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after reportedly venturing onto a railway line in Sunderland and causing Metro services to be delayed for around five hours.

At around 5pm yesterday afternoon (September 25) Nexus put out a statement on social media stating that “trains are currently at a stand in the Park Lane area at present due to a British Transport Police incident”.

It wasn’t until nearly 10pm last night that Nexus were able to confirm that “services between Pelaw and South Hylton have now resumed”.

A British Transport Police spokesperson has now responded to the situation and said: “We were called to an area of line close to Park Lane Metro station, Sunderland, at 4.45pm on Wednesday, 26 September following reports of a person on the tracks.

“Officers attended and a person was located and arrested for obstructing the railway.”