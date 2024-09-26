Metro update: trains running again following police incident in Sunderland
A statement on social media from Nexus at around 5pm last night (Wednesday September 26) said: “Trains are currently at a stand in the Park Lane area at present due to a British Transport Police incident.
“Police are on site at present and we hope to have more information soon. This is creating gaps in service on the Green Line.
“Please stand by for further information.”
A subsequent statement added: "We currently have a service suspension between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions due to a police incident."
At just before 10pm last night, after around five hours of disruption to train and Metro services, a statement by Nexus on social media said: “The service between Pelaw and South Hylton has now resumed and trains will be running through these stations, however, not to their usual timetable.
“We will endeavour to regulate trains back to schedule. Thank you for your patience during this time.”
Nexus also posted a statement confirming anyone caught up in the disruption and who were delayed by more than 15 minutes can apply for a refund via their website.
We have contacted British Transport Police and Northumbria Police and are awaiting further details on the cause of the suspension.
