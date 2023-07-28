A man has been arrested as police officers seized five machetes, an air rifle and BB pistol, alongside an imitation police uniform and a riot shield from a property in the city.

On Thursday July 20, as part of Operation Safou, officers carried out a search warrant at property on on Cranleigh Road in Hylton Castle where they also discovered a haul of drugs suspected to be amphetamine worth around £1,000.

A 47-year-old man who was present at the address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Some of the weapons, drugs and drugs paraphernalia seized by the police.

As part of the same operation, police officers later descended on two South Shields addresses that were reportedly linked to dealing drugs in the community.

The first warrant on Bamford Walk uncovered a stash of cocaine with a street value of £1,000 – as well as £1,180 in cash.

A 41-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A second raid was later carried out at another property on Cheshire Grove where officers seized a haul of drugs – suspected to be cocaine – with a street value estimated at around £60,000.

A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Speaking following the five arrests, Detective Superintendent Rob Bosson said: “This latest activity is just another example of the continued efforts by police across the Force area to stamp out illegal drug supply and organised crime.

“To uncover such a significant amount of drugs with a staggering street value of five figures – as well as a haul of dangerous items and weapons linked to criminality – was a huge win for police and the wider public.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the recent operation, including those in our communities who continue to support us by telling us about suspected criminality in their area.

“No-one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence.

"We would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us as soon as possible.

“And our message to those involved in serious and organised crime in the community is simple – there is nowhere to hide and we are coming for you next.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously or has any information about local crime should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101.