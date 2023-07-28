News you can trust since 1873
Pair released on bail after woman suffers facial injuries

Police were called to the street on Thursday morning.

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

Two people arrested after an early morning incident which left a woman with facial injuries have been released on bail.

Police were called to Grindon in the early hours of Thursday, July 20. (Pic: UGC)
Police were called to Grindon in the early hours of Thursday, July 20. (Pic: UGC)

Northumbria Police officers were called to Greenwood Road in Grindon just before 3.40am on Thursday, July 20.

A 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries and man and a woman, aged 45 and 19, were subsequently arrested.

A police spokesperson today confirmed the pair have now been bailed while enquiries continue.,

