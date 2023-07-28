Pair released on bail after woman suffers facial injuries
Police were called to the street on Thursday morning.
Two people arrested after an early morning incident which left a woman with facial injuries have been released on bail.
Northumbria Police officers were called to Greenwood Road in Grindon just before 3.40am on Thursday, July 20.
A 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries and man and a woman, aged 45 and 19, were subsequently arrested.
A police spokesperson today confirmed the pair have now been bailed while enquiries continue.,