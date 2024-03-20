Man appears in court accused of murdering Sunderland woman Melissa Eastick
A man is to appear at Crown Court accused of the murder of a Sunderland woman.
Police were called to Stockton Terrace in Grangetown shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, after an ambulance service report of concern.
Thirty-six-year-old Melissa Eastick had suffered serious injuries consistent with an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men – aged 38 and 41 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
Todd, of Howick Park, Monkwearmouth, appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates Court this morning, accompanied by a single security guard.
Wearing a black sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and that he understood the charge.
With solicitor Jason Smith unable to enter a plea or make any application for bail until the case reaches Crown Court, Todd was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle within the next 48 hours.