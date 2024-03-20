Man appears in court accused of murdering Sunderland woman Melissa Eastick

Melissa was declared dead at the scene.
By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:25 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT
A man is to appear at Crown Court accused of the murder of a Sunderland woman.

Police were called to Stockton Terrace in Grangetown shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, after an ambulance service report of concern.

Thirty-six-year-old Melissa Eastick had suffered serious injuries consistent with an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melissa Eastick

Two men – aged 38 and 41 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives yesterday charged 41-year-old Stephen Todd with Melissa's murder.

Todd, of Howick Park, Monkwearmouth, appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates Court this morning, accompanied by a single security guard.

Wearing a black sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and that he understood the charge.

With solicitor Jason Smith unable to enter a plea or make any application for bail until the case reaches Crown Court, Todd was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle within the next 48 hours.

