Man charged with murder after death of Sunderland woman Melissa Eastick
A man has been charged with murder following the death of Melissa Eastick.
The 36-year-old died after what suffering what Northumbria Police said were serious injuries consistent with an assault in autumn 2023. Officers were called to an address in Stockton Terrace shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, after a report from the ambulance service of concern for a woman.
Emergency services attended and Melissa was sadly pronounced as deceased at the scene.
Police said her next of kin continue to be offered support by specially trained officers 'at this difficult time'. The force said an investigation was immediately launched by the Major Investigation Team, with officers treating her death as murder.
Two men – aged 38 and 41 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
Yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, the 41-year-old man, Stephen Todd, of Howick Park, Sunderland, was charged with murder.
He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today.
The second man – aged 38 – was previously told he will face no further action.
Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins from Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Melissa’s family and friends at this incredibly tragic time.
“Specialist officers continue to offer support to Melissa’s loved ones, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both in the community and online which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.”