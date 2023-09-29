Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the suspected deliberate felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap Northumberland have made a second arrest.

Northumbria Police launched a full investigation after what officers believe to be an act of vandalism at the site on Hadrian's Wall, which happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, September 27 and 28.

The force said a range of enquires have been going ever since, with the support of partners, as officers look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

Now, on Friday evening, officers have confirmed they have arrested a second male – in his 60s – in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”