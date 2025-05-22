Man admits to stealing his friend’s mum’s car before crashing it in Boldon

A South Tyneside man pinched his pal’s car to get work but gave the game away by crashing it on the way, a court was told.

Steven Carr, 53, swiped a spare set of keys to the Ford Focus from his friend’s mother’s home in Hall Gardens, West Boldon – then set off early on Saturday, November 9.

But Carr, of Wilton Gardens, Boldon Colliery, pranged it in a collision with another vehicle about 300m away in Gateshead Terrace.

He pleaded guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the borough’s magistrates’ court the estimated repair bill was £500.

Mrs Beck added: “At around 7.30am it was confirmed that he had taken the vehicle without permission and had been involved in a crash in Gateshead Terrace.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

“The vehicle had been parked outside the owner’s mum’s address. The defendant had taken the spare key and driven the car to get to work.

“Police attended the scene of the road traffic collision and were approached by the defendant.

“He said that he had taken his friend’s car without his consent. There was some damage to the vehicle.

“During interview the defendant made full admissions to the offence. The injured party says he has known the defendant for about ten years.

“The offence has a 12-month disqualification, with an option for an extended test to pass.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said only that he expected the court to require a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for a report and granted Carr unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, July 1.

