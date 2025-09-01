Man accused of being caught with 17kg of cannabis remanded into custody

A man alleged to have been caught in possession of 17kg of cannabis at a property in Sunderland has appeared in court.

Prosecutors claim Tung Nguyen, 45, was in possession of the class B prohibited drug when arrested in Withernsea Grove, Ryhope Colliery, on Friday, August 29.

He is alleged to have been caught in possession of 17kg of cannabis.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Mr Nguyen, of no fixed abode, addressed the court through a Vietnamese interpreter.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of producing cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to supply.

Neither prosecutor Lauren Fisher nor defence solicitor Annalisa Moscardini made representations.

District Judge Zoe Passfield declined jurisdiction and sent Mr Nguyen for trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

She remanded him into custody to appear there for a first hearing on Monday, September 29.