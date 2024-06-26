Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘It’s meant so much to us, as a family, to have the Angel in our city in memory of Connor and the other victims lost because of knives’

The Knife Angel will be leaving the city on Saturday (June 29) after a month long stay to raise awareness and discussion about the devastating impact of knife crime.

The powerful 27 foot high sculpture, which is made from 100,000 seized blades, arrived in Keel Square at the end of May in an initiative led by Tanya and Simon Brown from Thorney Close as part of their work for the Connor Brown Trust.

Tanya and Simon set up the trust after the tragic death of their 18-year-old son Connor who was stabbed whilst on a night out in Sunderland city centre in February 2019. Simon and Tanya have been at the Angel every day since its arrival on May 31 and have been sharing their story with visitors, opening up about the loss of their son, Connor, and the impact it has had on their family and others who have suffered “such an avoidable loss”.

The Knife Angel in Sunderland.

Tanya said: “It’s been an incredible month and we have been through such a range of emotions, particularly now its time here is coming to an end.

“It’s meant so much to us, as a family, to have the Angel in our city in memory of Connor and the other victims lost because of knives.

“We’ve reached thousands of young people with the important message that knives impact everyone – victims, families, perpetrators, witnesses and the emergency services too, and are grateful for all the support we have had to make all this happen.

“The Angel has been a powerful focal point to having such important conversations – conversations we all need to keep having

“We have to get it through that there is no right time to carry a knife.”

Simon and Tanya Brown. | submitted

The imposing 27-foot-tall statue is created from blades confiscated by the UK's 43 police forces, including Northumbria Police.

The Knife Angel is the work of artist and sculptor Alfie Bradley who was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre as part of a series of impactful art pieces designed to address national issues.

The project has been supported by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police.

Much-missed Connor Brown died while enjoying a night out in Sunderland in 2019

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “The Angel’s time here in the city might be coming to an end but the effort and determination to continue fighting knife crime continues.

“Seeing the region come together this month, supporting the anti-knife message has been incredible.

“I can’t thank Simon and Tanya enough for their hard work and dedication to not only bringing this to the city but tirelessly working to speak with young people and get the message across through sharing their awful experience.

“No family should have to suffer what they have, and others have, and that’s why we have to put so much effort into working with young people, families, and communities so we are all in the fight against knife crime together.

“If we work with young people, and support them, we can reduce crime and save lives.”

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, added: “Tanya and Simon’s bravery and determination to channel their grief into something positive after losing Connor has been nothing short of remarkable.

“I have no doubt that their powerful story will have had a lasting impact on all who have heard it while the Knife Angel has been here.

“The city’s ground-breaking SAIL project has worked closely with the Connor Brown Trust in the lead up to and during the Knife Angel’s stay. This has included fundraising with the aim of creating a legacy in Connor Brown’s name, by providing Emergency Bleed Kits in Sunderland city centre.

“The Knife Angel has touched the hearts of people across the region during its time in Sunderland. While its stay has been brief, if it has made even one young person think twice about carrying a knife or the devastating consequences of knife crime then its visit will have been well worthwhile.”