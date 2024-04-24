Sunderland killer of Connor Brown jailed again after being caught with knife in Scottish town
One of the men convicted of killing Connor Brown has been jailed again after he was caught carrying a knife in a town centre.
Ally Gordon claimed he fell in with the wrong crowd when he moved to Scotland after being released from prison.
Gordon was sentenced to three and a half years for the manslaughter of 18-year-old Connor in Sunderland in 2019.
Another man, Leighton Barrass, was jailed for life for murdering the promising young boxer, who was stabbed to death in Sunderland city centre.
Gordon kicked Connor as he lay on the ground.
Gordon, 24, appeared from custody at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 23.
He admitted carrying a knife in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, on November 27, 2022.
Lauren Cole, prosecuting, said he was arrested on Main Street at 2.40am after a member of the public tipped off police that he had a weapon.
The fiscal said: "Officers approached him and observed a lock knife in the waistband of his trousers."
The court heard that Gordon was jailed for 40 months at Newcastle Crown Court in 2023. He admitted allowing another killer who was on the run from police to hide at his home in Sunderland in December 2021.
Passing sentence in that case, Judge Robert Adams said he'd shown "misguided loyalty" to a long-time friend.
In January 2023, fugitive Anthony Keating and Louis Whelan, both 23, were found guilty of murdering Blaine Hammond, 22, and jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years.
The pair attacked Blaine at Whelan's home in Sunderland on December 3, 2021 after a row over £20.
Newcastle Crown Court heard they punched, kicked and stamped on their victim, causing a devastating brain injury.
Whelan dragged unconscious Blaine to a disused utility box and dumped him there.
Defence lawyer Nicky Matteo said Gordon moved to Scotland to "bond" with his father and look for work after being freed from prison on licence
.Matteo stated: "Unfortunately, he got mixed up with the wrong peer group and was taking alcohol and valium on a daily basis.
"He was sofa surfing and sleeping on park benches. His life was a mess and he has no recollection of having a knife."
He has been serving his 40-month sentence at HMP Northumberland, but it's his intention to get a move to a Scottish prison as he wants to make a life here on his release."
Sheriff Joseph Hughes jailed Gordon, who also admitted possessing a stolen wallet, for 21 months to run alongside his 40-month stretch.