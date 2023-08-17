A convicted killer is facing more time behind bars after he admitted helping a murderer lie low while on the run from police.

Ally Gordon. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

The 23-year-old was back before Newcastle Crown Court today, Thursday, August 17, where he admitted harbouring another killer in a separate case.

Anthony Keating subjected his victim Blaine Hammond to a savage attack alongside his co-defendant Louis Whelan in December 2021.

The court heard doctors and paramedics attended the scene but nothing could be done to save his life.

Mr Hammond had initially been attacked inside Whelan's home and ended up outside in the garden then he was dragged feet first along the street to the box, while he was still alive and left to die in the cold.

Keating was arrested a number of days later.

Both Keating, of Palmerston Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, and Whelan, who is now 24, were convicted of Mr Hammond’s murder following a four-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, in November last year, and were both jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years.

Today, Gordon, formally of Polmuir Road, Sunderland pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

He admitted helping Keating between December 2 and 6, knowing he had committed an offence.

For the latest offence, Gordon will be back before the courts for sentencing next month.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I'm adjourning your case for sentence as you've just heard. The sentence hearing will be on the 26th of September.

"I'm directing the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

"You should understand the fact I'm adjourning sentence and directing a probation report is not an indication of the sentence that will be imposed."

Adam Birkby, defending, indicated that Gordon knew Keating had committed an offence but may not have known it was murder.