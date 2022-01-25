‘Key witness’ urged to come forward as hunt for suspected robber at Spar shop in Sunderland continues

Officers were called to the Spar on Ewesley Road, in the High Barnes area of Sunderland, shortly after 7pm on Saturday, January 22.

Police say that nobody was injured as a result of the incident however staff member were left shaken by the ordeal.

Police are urging a key witness to come forward following a robbery at the Spar on Ewesley Road in Sunderland. Photo: Google Maps.

The offender was believed to be 5’8, of slim build and of mixed race and is understood to have been wearing a dark jacket.

An investigation has been launched and police are hoping to speak a woman who they believe could be a “key witness” as she was entering the shop at the time when the offender, who was wearing a motorbike helmet, pushed past her and made off.

She said: “We are committed to bringing effective justice against anybody found to have been involved in this incident.

“We are keen to hear from anybody with information about what happened. This happened on a busy street with a number of vehicles going past – if you saw anything, please get in touch.

“We particularly want to speak to a woman who was entering the Spar shop when the offender ran out of the door, wearing a motorbike helmet. She may have crucial evidence that can help ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“I would like to thank the staff members for their cooperation after what was a frightening ordeal, along with the wider community who have already come forward to support our investigation.”

Any members of the public with information relating to the incident are asked to contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220122-0884.

Alternatively, people can email [email protected]

