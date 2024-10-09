Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chairman of of a junior football club has hit out at the illegal motorbike and quad bike riders who forced them to move to a new home after carving up their pitches on King George V Playing Fields in Ryhope.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, coaches at Sunderland RCA Youth Football Club were excited to have signed a lease with Sunderland City Council for use of the playing fields to provide a vital facility for its 14 junior teams.

The pitches were to provide a sporting outlet for around 250 children and youngsters.

However, at the start of October 2021, less than two months after the start of the season, coaches and staff were left “gutted” as fixtures had to be cancelled and training sessions moved after motorbike vandals came onto their pitches and ripped up the turf.

Sunderland RCA Youth Football Club chairman Jonny Kilner.

Repairs were carried out by Sunderland City Council and after three weeks of cancellations, the youngsters were ready to once again enjoy their football.

However, the club were left dismayed when on the night of Sunday October 24, 2021, vandals once again returned, reportedly in a car, to carve up the pitches, once again rendering the surfaces “unplayable”.

Speaking about the incidents, club chairman Jonny Kilner, 40, said: “I don’t think it even crosses these people’s minds about the impact their actions can have and how it can affect young people’s lives.

“We have a lot of kids with behavioural challenges and conditions such as autism. Playing football is an outlet for them and it’s a massive blow if they can’t play because fixtures have had to be cancelled.

“It can have a massive effect on children’s lives who are no longer able to do physical activity.”

Extensive damage which has previously been caused to the football pitches at the King George V Playing Fields in Ryhope.

To try and resolve the situation, the club applied to Sunderland City Council for funding and planning permission to erect a two metre high perimeter fence and Jonny believed at the time that they had the go-ahead to secure their pitches.

However, permission ultimately wasn’t granted and after further incidents of antisocial behaviour and vandalism the club was forced to find alternative pitches.

Jonny said: “Someone at the club had connections to Venerable Bede C of E Academy and we manged to reach an agreement to use their playing fields.

“We were forced to move and I don’t know what would have happened to the club if we had not had that link to the school.”

After many years involved in junior football Jonny is also concerned the King George V Playing Fields are not being used.

He said: “There’s a shortage of playing fields in youth football and these pitches are now unused as junior clubs are concerned about taking them on following the issues we experienced with antisocial behaviour.

Quad bike damage caused on King George V Playing Fields in Ryhope.

“So many fields and open spaces end up as housing developments and people in Ryhope need to ask themselves, do the they want to see more houses getting built or kids enjoying themselves playing football?”

King George V Playing Fields are just one of a number of locations covered by the Echo which have been targeted by antisocial behaviour and in particular the illegal use of motorbikes.

Other areas targeted include Hylton Road Playing Fields and Washington AFC pitches, located on Stephenson Road, which were both ripped up by vehicle tyres.

When asked if the police could do more, Jonny said: “It’s a tough one as the police are obviously under-resourced and so it’s difficult for them as these incidents probably aren’t seen as a priority.”

Responding to the situation Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, Northumbria Police’s anti-social behaviour lead, said: “As a Force, we take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously, including those involving electric motorbikes and off-road bikes.

“This is because we know the actions of a minority can have a significant detrimental impact on the wider community.

“We remain committed to tackling this type of disorder and introduced Operation Capio to co-ordinate our efforts with partners.

“We have also introduced two task forces to specifically tackle motorbike-related ASB, seizing over 100 off-road bikes in the last 12 months.

“As part of this activity, we regularly deploy officers to hotspot areas, issue dispersal notices and make arrests where appropriate.

“We have also recently started to use drones to support our work in this area and will continue to use technology to enhance and develop our response.

“Over the last year we have seen positive reductions in incidents involving off-road and electric bikes.

“As always, we’d like to thank the public for their continued support.

“By sharing concerns and reporting incidents to us this allows our intelligence picture to grow so we can better shape our patrols and planning.

“I hope our communities know that we act on the information they share with us and we’d ask they continue to be our eyes and ears.

“If you see something suspicious, please report it to us at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us bring any offenders to justice.”

Jonny was speaking to the Echo as part of our National World Silent Crime campaign, run by the Echo’s parent company, to shine a light on the growing number of crimes going unreported to the police by people losing faith in the justice system, and to enable their voices to be heard.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable.

You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in your own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.

To tell your story go to:https://submit.nationalworld.com/