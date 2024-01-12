'We are all really disappointed by this news as we've spent years going through the application process'

A junior football club hit by joy riders churning up its pitches are dismayed plans to protect the playing fields appear to have vanished into thin air.

Children from Sunderland RCA Youth Football Club are still unable to return to their original home pitches after chairman Jonathan Kilner said the City Council "have pulled the plug" on what he believes was an agreement to erect a 2m high fence to protect the area.

The club signed a lease with the council to play their home games at King George V playing fields in Ryhope.

Sunderland RCA Youth Football Club chairman John Kilner is "angry and upset" with the decision.

However, in September 2021, only weeks after starting their fixtures for that season, the club were forced to cancel games and were unable to train after the pitches were damaged by antisocial behaviour (ASB), including illegal joy riders and quad bikers who carved up the pitches, rendering them unplayable.

Despite being repaired, repeated acts of vandalism led to teams having to temporarily relocate to play their games at Venerable Bede Church of England Academy.

Extensive damage which has previously been caused to the football pitches at the King George V Playing Fields in Ryhope. Picture by FRANK REID

Jonathan, 40, said: “We have 14 teams and over 200 kids who play as part of the club. Playing football is massive for them and it’s often the highlight of their week.

“It’s good for health and fitness and also keeps them out of trouble. However our pitches were being repeatedly damaged by joy riders and even people setting fires.

“It was causing all sorts of problems as the level of damage was causing us to cancel games and putting some teams out for the season.”

With the support of local councillors, including Conservative leader Antony Mullen and their ward councillor, the club undertook a planning and funding application process to secure money for a 2m high metal fence to be erected around the perimeter of the pitches to prevent further ASB.

The process involved the council and the Fields in Trust, a national charity supporting the protection of parks and green spaces.

The club contacted the Echo in January 2022 to inform us that an agreement had been made with the council to secure £40,000 of funding to erect the fence and they hoped it would be in place before the start of the new season in August that year.

Speaking at the time, Cllr Mullen said: “People who live in the area have been very upset by antisocial behaviour taking place on the playing fields and this perimeter fence will benefit both the club and local residents.

"This type of facility is vital for young people and it’s important that money from Council budgets is spent on the things that matter to local people.”

However, Jonathan said the fence never materialised and things “went very quiet”, prompting the club chairman to write to the Council asking for an update.

After receiving what appeared to be promising correspondence suggesting the plan was still going ahead, at the end of October (2023), Jonathan was left “upset and angry” when he received a letter from the council informing the club the “proposal can no longer proceed”.

Jonathan said: “We believed it had all been approved and it had even gone out to tender for construction materials. It then all went really quiet, which is why I kept chasing them up about what was happening.

“We are all really disappointed by this news as we've spent years going through the application process.

“The council said the money needs to be prioritised elsewhere. We keep getting asked by people in the community about where the money has gone for this fence. We certainly have not had it and so I've asked the council what it has now been spent on.

“It’s really upsetting to get this far down the line for the council to then pull the plug.

“We were hoping this could be just the start. Once we knew the pitches were secure we hoped to maybe build a clubhouse and a cafe.”

Chairman John Kilner hopes the Council will reconsider its decision.

The council cite a lack of clarity and evidence that an agreement had been made to build the fence due to senior employees involved in the planning process no longer being part of the local authority.

The letter to the club from Graham Scanlon, Assistant Director of Housing and Communities, said: “This project was subject to consideration over three years ago and the nature of the arrangements, funding, management and maintenance and lease agreement are unclear.

“The senior staff involved in the original discussions and proposals are no longer with the Council to explain the rationale and reasons for this project, budget proposal and how things have progressed to this stage. We have therefore had to review the matter from this point.

“I understand that this must be disappointing news to you and your club, but unfortunately due to the reasons outlined, the proposal can no longer proceed.”

Jonathan, who took over from former club chairman Dave Ramshaw after the original planning applications had taken place, responded: “We’ve had lots of meetings which there must be documents and minutes for. To say the people who made the decisions are no longer at the council is a get out of jail free card.”

To support his case, Jonathan has cited email correspondence he received before the final letter.

An email sent from a council representative on May 15 2023 said: “Hi Jonny, I have received an update from the project lead. The Planning is now sorted. The next step is to go out to tender for the fencing.

"Once quotes are received and orders placed, the officer will be able to provide a timescale for works.”

A subsequent council email from another representative on June 21 2023 said: “The tenders were returned yesterday. The tenders will be evaluated on Friday 23rd June and then awarded in due course.

"I've been informed by contractors that the lead time on steel fencing from placing order to delivery is around eight weeks so it will be a few months until works commence.”

After citing a new review of the proposal from “this point” the letter from the council said the erection of the proposed fence could not go ahead as it “does not meet or adhere to council processes that need to take place”.

The letter went on to outline three reasons why the proposal was being declined.

Mr Scanlon stated: “The fencing off of open space is not normal practice for the Council. The fencing off of community accessible pitches is not in line with the Councils approach to the provision of open space and facilities for local communities to access and use.

“The use of the open space and parks budget is under significant pressures and this proposal including a spend of £65,000 for a fence is not considered a priority.

"Due to the current financial pressures faced by the council, all budgets are being reviewed and spend prioritised across the city."

On the final reason, Mr Scanlon added: “The council has a Community Asset Transfer Policy which needs to be followed for any transfer of land/property.

“The opportunity is required to be offered in an open and transparent way and any community organisation interested in applying to lease those pitches would need to apply and provide a sound business case.

"A business case would identify the financial position of the group and that there's financial stability for the club to deliver, in this case, all costs in relation to pitch management and preparation, repairs and maintenance to the pitch, fencing and insurance.”

After being contacted by the Echo to provide some clarity on the situation and why the club feels like the "plug has been pulled" on the proposed fence, the council reiterated the reasons outlined in the letter.

A council spokesperson added: "As set out in the letter, there are several reasons why the council cannot transfer ownership of these community football pitches or fence off this public land, and these include financial considerations.

"Although it has not had sight of a business case from the club, the council has been in a dialogue for several years, it has now reviewed the matter, and taken this decision.

"We are continuing to work closely with Northumbria Police on tackling all forms of anti-social behaviour, including motorbike disorder. We would urge anyone with information about any criminal or anti-social behaviour to contact the council or the police."

The current unused football pitches.

While goal posts remain on the playing fields there are no pitch markings and the area is not being used by any teams.

Jonathan said: “There's a massive shortage nationally of grass playing fields and this is a lovely piece of land no longer getting used for football due to the problems experienced with ASB.