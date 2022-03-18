JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Teen 'tried to protect himself' during gang attack, court told

Jack Woodley was killed by ten youths who were out "looking for serious trouble" after he left Houghton Feast last October.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, it is claimed.

He died in hospital.

Jack Woodley.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

Jurors have heard the violence erupted near the Britannia Inn pub.

One customer who was in the pub has told jurors he saw the trouble outside.

He told the court he had noticed a group of youths outside the bar and added: "I became aware a few people were looking out of the window.

"There was clearly an altercation happening.

"The altercation was just outside the left hand window of the Britannia, where there was some railings on the edge of the park."

The witness said he saw a "young lad" between two electricity boxes and added: "He was being attacked by around about eight other youngsters.

"They all had their hoods up.

"He was against the railings, they were punching and kicking.

"He had his hands up around his head, trying to protect himself as best he could.

"There were a large number of people throwing punches and kicks."

The witness added: "He was trying to protect himself from the punches."

The customer said the teenager managed to "break free" from the violence and added: "He staggered a few yards towards the pub and fell on the ground next to the window.

"Once he was on the ground the attack continued again.

"He got back to his feet and staggered further down the alleyway."

Another witness from the pub said he saw a group of teenage boys who had another boy "trapped" behind the electricity boxes and were "punching and kicking him".

That witness said one youth used a "flying kick" at the victim's head during the attack.

Another customer said he had stepped outside the pub for a cigarette when he noticed "loads of younguns fighting".

He told the jury: "I shouted 'how man, pack it in'."

The witness said after a "minute or two" he saw that the youths had "all ran away in different directions".

He added: "I seen Jack on the floor.

"I never seen Jack when the incident was taking place."

The witness said after the group ran away he saw a "lad lying by himself".

He added: "I went over to him and had a look at his face. There was no marks on him but he was gurgling, struggling.

"I lifted his coat up and there was a big patch of blood, the size of a dinner plate on his back."

Jurors have heard the knife used in the attack was a "Rambo-style" knife with a 25.4cm blade.

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".