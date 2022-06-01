JACK WOODLEY MURDER: 'Dozens of lives have been destroyed'' says detective as 10 youths face life behind bars over killing

Ten teenage boys have today been found guilty of murder following an unprovoked attack on 18-year-old Jack as he enjoyed a night out at Houghton Feast with friends on October 16 last year.
Jack, who was from County Durham, was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries the following night.
He had received two stab wounds, one to his thigh and the second fatal injury to his back. He also sustained a number of other injuries consistent with a sustained assault.
10 teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were found guilty of murder by a jury following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. They have been remanded in custody, awaiting sentencing in August.
Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, was the senior investigating officer throughout the investigation.
She said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts very much remain with Jack’s family and loved ones.
“Jack had his whole life ahead of him. On the morning he was attacked, he had just picked up the keys for a new flat in Sunderland and he was days away from starting a new job.
“He had this all taken away from him by the actions of those who have been convicted of being responsible for his death.
“Dozens of lives have been destroyed by what happened that night.
Read More
“I want to send an unequivocal message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable – the consequences can be devastating.
“Look at the pain this incident has caused – not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also your own and those of your family and friends.”
Det Chief Insp Brooks added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and support since this tragedy. Numerous young people not only witnessed this tragic event but were brave enough to come forward and give evidence in court, for this they should be commended.”