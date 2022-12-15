Investigation into Sunderland city centre 'malicious communication' continues after more than two months

City Hall and surrounding buildings were evacuated on Thursday, October 13, after what police described as ‘malicious communications’ were received targeting the council offices.

And a large section of Keel Square and St Mary's Boulevard were also cordoned off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council said its offices had been emptied after what it described as a “credible threat” was received.

The call was received shortly before 8.30am and the cordon was not stood down until around seven hours later.

Emergency services, including police vehicles and a North East Ambulance Service Incident Response Unit, were present in the city centre throughout the day and police remained at the scene into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council meeting cancelled

The force dog unit was in attendance and Northumbria Police's Specialist Support team was seen entering City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of police and council staff is allowed through the cordon

A full meeting of Sunderland City Council, which was due to be held that afternoon, had to be postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure caused problems for workers based in neighbouring offices as well as City Hall customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Enquiries are ongoing’

St Mary's Way was cordoned off

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was arrested on suspicion of making a hoax call within hours of the message being received and Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today, Thursday, December 15, that the inquiry was still active.

“Our investigation continues following reports of malicious communications directed towards City Hall on Plater Way, Sunderland, back in October,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the report remains under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad