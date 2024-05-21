Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melissa died in October last year.

An inquest into the death of a Sunderland woman who died after an alleged attack will open next week.

Melissa Eastick

Emergency services were called to an address in Stockton Terrace, Grangetown, on Tuesday October 17, 2023, where Melissa Eastick was pronounced dead.

He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 17, at which he entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which had been due to start in August, would now begin on October 21.

Sunderland assistant coroner Karin Welsh will open an inquest into Melissa’s death at Sunderland Coroner’s Court in City Hall next week.