Inquest to open into death of alleged Sunderland murder victim Melissa Eastick
An inquest into the death of a Sunderland woman who died after an alleged attack will open next week.
Emergency services were called to an address in Stockton Terrace, Grangetown, on Tuesday October 17, 2023, where Melissa Eastick was pronounced dead.
Stephen Todd, 41, of Howick Park, Sunderland, is due to stand trial charged with her murder at Newcastle Crown Court later this year.
He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 17, at which he entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody.
Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which had been due to start in August, would now begin on October 21.
Sunderland assistant coroner Karin Welsh will open an inquest into Melissa’s death at Sunderland Coroner’s Court in City Hall next week.
The hearing, listed for 12.30pm on Thursday, May 30, will then be adjourned pending the outcome of the trial.