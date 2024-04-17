Man denies murder of Melissa Eastick in Sunderland - trial date set for October

A man has denied murdering Sunderland woman Melissa Eastick, and and now faces trial in October. Stephen Todd is charged with killing the 36-year-old, who died after an alleged attack at an address on Stockton Terrace in the Grangetown area of Sunderland. Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday October 17, 2023, where Melissa was pronounced dead. Todd, 41, of Howick Park, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, Wednesday, April 17, where he pleaded not guilty.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial, which had been due to start in August 2024, will now begin on October 21. Todd was remanded in custody in the meantime. Judge Sloan told him: "I am adjourning your case to trial. As you have heard, the trial is now fixed on October 21 this year." The judge said two further pre-trial hearings will take place before that date.