Inquest opens into motorbike crash death of Sunderland dad Korrin Reeves

Thirty-year-old Korrin Reeves died following the incident on the Pennywell Industrial Estate at around 7pm on Monday, November 14.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter opened an inquest into his death at the coroner’s court at City Hall today, Wednesday, November 23.

Coroner’s officer Vicky Ross confirmed police had received reports from the ambulance service of a one-vehicle collision involving a motorbike close to the A183 Chester Road.

A passing ambulance crew had provided treatment but they had been unable to save Mr Reeves and he had died at the scene.

Mr Winter said he was satisfied that the circumstances required him to conduct an inquest.

"Police are carrying out further investigations into the circumstances of the collision and a cause of death will follow from a post-mortem examination,” he said.

"I will formally open the inquest today and adjourn it to the 15th of March next year at 10am, on the basis that if all relevant information comes to hand before that date, the date may be brought forward for the final hearing.”

In a statement issued by Northumbria Police, Mr Reeves’s family said he “lit up every room” and would be a “huge loss to everyone who knew him”.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from near the A183 Chester Road or the Grindon and Pennywell areas at the time of Mr Reeves’ death to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “It is clear just how loved Korrin was and our thoughts remain with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“If you were travelling on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell and think you saw a motorcycle around that time, please check any dashcam footage and let us know.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to this investigation.”