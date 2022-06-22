Kieran Lee Williams was first reported missing after he failed to return to his home on Esplanade West on Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday).
An extensive search was launched and a number of inquiries were carried out to locate him, including gathering of CCTV footage, house-to-house searches and telecommunication analysis.
His body was found in the Pallion area of the city, near the Northern Spire Bridge, six weeks later on Thursday, June 2.
Most Popular
-
1
Shopworker caught with sickening collection of child abuse images on mobile phone
-
2
Sunderland son jailed after breaching court order banning him entering mum's home
-
3
Call for witnesses to come forward after tragic death of motorcyclist Josh Smith in Durham collision
-
4
Watch as restaurant Zinc revealed as first tenant to move into new Sheepfolds leisure site in Sunderland
-
5
Inquest opens into death of Sunderland teen Kieran Williams as two men face trial accused with murder
Ben Cook, 19, and Louis Michael Hackett, also 19, have been charged with the murder of Kieran and will appear at a pre-trial hearing on July 5.
Judge Paul Sloan QC listed a trial, which could take ten days, to start on October 31.
Cook, of Fordfield Road, and Hackett of Fordenbridge Square, both Ford Estate, Sunderland, were remanded in custody.
Two men – aged 20 and 28 – and one woman – aged 46 – who were also arrested in connection with the investigation remain on police bail pending further enquiries.
Today, Wednesday, June 22, Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter held a short hearing at the City Hall to open Mr Williams’ inquest, saying he was satisfied he had died due to unnatural causes.
He adjourned the case until Wednesday, November 23, to allow for Crown Court proceedings to be carried out.
He said: “I am satisfied that Kieran’s death was unnatural and violent. Under section 1 of the coroners and justice act 2009, the case will be reviewed and adjourned until 23rd November 2022 at 11am.”