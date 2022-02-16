Sixty-nine-year-old Lawrence Malcolm Shaw died in a blaze at his address in Elmwood Street on Tuesday, February 8.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service crews from Farringdon, Marley Park and Washington attended and recovered Mr Shaw from the house.

He was immediately attended to by staff from the North East Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the fire in Elmwood Street

A joint investigation by Northumbria Police and the fire service has been launched into the cause of the blaze, though it is not believed to be suspicious.

An inquest into Mr Shaw’s death was opened and adjourned by senior coroner Derek Winter at Sunderland Coroner’s Court in City Hall on Tuesday, February 15.

The short hearing was told that Mr Shaw, a retired entertainer, had been formally identified by a family member.

Senior Coroner Derek Winter opened and adjourned an inquest into Mr Shaw's death

Coroner’s officer Alison Leonard confirmed that a post-mortem examination had been carried out, the results of which were still awaited, and that the joint fire service and police investigation into the circumstances of Mr Shaw’s death was still on-going.

Mr Winter said that he was satisfied ‘that there is reasonable cause to suspect the death of Mr Shaw was unnatural’.

"In those circumstances, my duty to investigate is triggered and an inquest will be required,” he said.

He formally opened the hearing and adjourned it to resume at 9.30am on Monday, June 20, subject to the results of the post-mortem examination and fire investigation having been received.

