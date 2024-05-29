Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yasmin Martin is due at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

An inquest into the death of a Sunderland teenager in an early morning crash has been adjourned pending the outcome of a charge in court.

Police were called to an incident on the new stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges in the early hours of December 3, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Marsh (L), Yasmin Martin (R)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen-year-old Mia Marsh, from Hylton Castle, was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

Yasmin Martin, 19, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on, Thursday, May 23, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Martin, of Chantry Close, Sunderland, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address, and the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court.

She was released on unconditional bail until June 20.

No plea was entered.

A pre-inquest review was held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on the same day Martin appeared before magistrates and proceedings were was adjourned until the criminal case has been concluded