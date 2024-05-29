Inquest into crash death of Sunderland teenager Mia Marsh adjourned
An inquest into the death of a Sunderland teenager in an early morning crash has been adjourned pending the outcome of a charge in court.
Police were called to an incident on the new stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges in the early hours of December 3, 2022.
Seventeen-year-old Mia Marsh, from Hylton Castle, was confirmed as deceased at the scene.
Yasmin Martin, 19, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on, Thursday, May 23, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Martin, of Chantry Close, Sunderland, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address, and the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court.
She was released on unconditional bail until June 20.
No plea was entered.
A pre-inquest review was held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on the same day Martin appeared before magistrates and proceedings were was adjourned until the criminal case has been concluded
Any witnesses who have yet to come forward can contact police via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221203-0062.