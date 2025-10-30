Google

A drunk wheelchair user threatened to ‘nut’ police and spit in their faces during a foul-mouthed rant in Sunderland city centre, a court heard.

Kevin Gaunt, 44, used the ‘F’ word several times after being challenged by officers in and around Market Square at 4.50pm on Saturday, August 11. After quizzing them about why they were showing an interest in what he was up to, Gaunt, of no fixed abode, warned, “I’ll nut yous and spit in your faces”.

It was enough for police to arrest him and for prosecutors to bring a charge of Gaunt being drunk and disorderly in public. Prosecutor Clare Irving told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were traveling in Brown Street and then into Market Square.

“They stopped and spoke to a man who was using a wheelchair as he moved along the pavement. He was shouting at members of the public, while holding a can of lager. The officers told him to quieten down.

“He swore and said that he didn’t care. The officers got out of their police car, and he asked why they were interested in him. He said, ‘I’ll nut yous and spit in your faces’. He was arrested. He has numerous similar previous convictions.”

Gaunt failed to attend his day in court and the allegation against him was found proven in his absence by District Judge Zoe Passfield. The judge fined him £60 and ordered him to pay a £24 victim surcharge. There were no court costs.