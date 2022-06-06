Hunt for burglars after Sunderland florist and cafe suffer break-in over Jubilee weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received two reports of burglary on Stockton Terrace, Grangetown in Sunderland shorty before 1.50am on Friday, June 3.

It was reported that an unknown offender gained access to Grangetown Florists and LayWawa’s Café and caused substantial damage, before leaving with the shop till.

Officers say enquiries into both reports are ongoing.

Owner of LayWawa’s Café Sarah Howell said: “The windows of the cafe and Grangetown florist were smashed and tills were stolen, it came as a surprise when we arrived to open up for the day on Friday.

"It’s a shame as we were hoping for a busy day as it was the Jubilee weekend, but everything was just covered in glass.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into both reports are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting references NP-20220603-0109 and NP-20220603-0113.”