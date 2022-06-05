Loading...
28 pictures as Sunderland celebrates the last day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Sunderland’s Platinum Jubilee weekend has been wrapped up.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:32 pm

Parties and events have been under way for four days as the city played its part in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Our photographers have been out and about across Wearside today, Sunday, June 5.

Did they spot you?

1. Saluting the Queen

Stiltwalkers were among the entertainers at Mowbray Park

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

2. Flying high

A gymnastics display

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

3. Stepping out

More fun with the stiltwalkers

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

4. Loving the show

The Brazier family - mum Lucy, 20-month-old Alexander, three-year-old Ali, and dad Gareth - watch the entertainment

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

