Heartbroken mother of Gregg Lewis McGuire reacts to 'insulting' sentence for driver who killed her son

He was jailed for nine months

By Neil Fatkin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read

The 'devastated' mother of a child who was killed by a speeding driver has slammed the “outrageous” nine month sentence handed out to his killer as an “insult” to her son.

Kayn Galer, 20, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, was seen "flying along" the 30mph Silverstone Road in Washington, before he hit Gregg McGuire, who was cycling to a sleepover on August 14 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 13-year-old suffered catastrophic head injuries, including skull fractures, and died in hospital two days later.

The Court heard how Galer braked before he hit Gregg but was still going at between 20-29mph on impact.

After the impact, Galer, who was also uninsured, drove away with a shattered windscreen that left him with virtually "zero" visibility, at up to 56mph and on the wrong side of the road for a time, although he did return to the scene “minutes later”.

Gregg’s mother, Alison Rudkin, 36, said: “I think it’s an outrageous sentence and has not given any justice whatsoever for Gregg.

“It’s an insult to Gregg and an insult to the value of a child’s life.

“To go to jail for just nine months just doesn’t make sense. Gregg was a child who has had his life taken away from him but this driver isn’t going to miss any landmark events.

“He will be out to enjoy Christmas, Mothers Days and his birthdays.”

Gregg Lewis McGuire, 13Gregg Lewis McGuire, 13
Alison has also been left angered at where Galer will be serving his sentence.

She said: “It’s ridiculous he is being sent to a young offenders prison. He is 20 and should be in an adult jail.”

Alison believes the sentence also sends the wrong message to young male drivers.

She added: “This ridiculously lenient sentence sends out totally the wrong message and encourages other young men that it’s okay to drive recklessly.

“We are going to look to appeal the sentence as it is simply not justice for Gregg and does nothing to protect other children from dangerous driving.

"I just don't think the judge has looked at all the evidence properly."

Alison has contacted Washington MP Sharon Hodgson for support in appealing the sentence and the family is also looking to set up an online petition. 

Gregg was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Galer, who passed his driving test in November 2021, had two section 59 warnings about using his previous vehicle in a "careless and inconsiderate" manner.